Paul Kelly release new single and video for ‘Hummin’ To Myself’

Revered Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly has released a new single.

‘Hummin’ To Myself’, which follows on from February’s ‘Sleep Australia Sleep,’ was released to streaming services today (April 23).

The song is a cover, originally credited to the Washboard Rhythm Kings in 1932. It was recorded in 2018, presumably in the same sessions that delivered that year’s ‘Nature’ album.

In a press statement, Kelly discussed the decision to cover ‘Hummin’ To Myself.’ “The song is nearly a hundred years old,’ he said, ‘but [it] still speaks loud and clear.”

‘Hummin’ To Myself’ is the first of two new tracks from Kelly. The single’s B-side is an update of Kelly’s ‘Every Day My Mother’s Voice,’ originally written for the Adam Goodes documentary ‘The Final Quarter.’ The new version was performed with Jessica Hitchcock for Kelly’s Making Gravy show at The Domain last December. It will be released on May 1.

Kelly has also released an accompanying video for the new single, directed by Andy Doherty. A press statement notes that both tracks will heavily feature football in their videos – which, Kelly said, is “purely coincidental”.

Watch the video for ‘Hummin’ To Myself’ below.

The new single follows Kelly’s recent tribute to the late John Prine, a cover of Prine’s track ‘Paradise’. Prine passed away on April 8, aged 73, due to complications from COVID-19.

Kelly also recently contributed a cover of Archie Roach’s ‘Native Born’ to the ‘Songs for Australia’ compilation, organised by Julia Stone to raise money for bushfire relief. It featured the vocals of Kelly’s daughters, Maddy and Memphis.

‘Hummin’ To Myself’ is out now via Warner Chappell Music, and is available to download or stream.