Peter Hook has reflected on his ongoing feud with former New Order bandmate Bernard Sumner, after the pair fell out over a major royalties row.

The band initially split in 2007, with Hook retaining a 25 per cent stake in Vitalturn Company Ltd – a royalties company created by the band following the demise of Factory Records in the early ’90s.

When they returned in 2011 without Hook in the group, a major dispute over royalties erupted, eventually leading to a lawsuit in 2015.

Despite finally settling their financial differences in 2017, Hook says it’s unlikely that he and Sumner will sit down in an attempt to settle their acrimonious relationship.

“We should have done, but it’s ongoing, and what they did in reducing my 25 per cent share in New Order to one per cent is unforgivable,” he told NME for this week’s ‘Does Rock’n’Roll Kill Braincells?

Describing the feud as “sad”, he said: “Believe me, I think that every day. To start a band in 1980 from the ashes of your lead singer’s suicide and then have it cruelly taken off you 31 years later by the other members of the band?

“I defy any human being not to bear a grudge. If wasn’t for the wife, I’d probably be in prison now.”

New Order initially formed in 1980, following the death of their Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis.

Curtis took his own life on May 18, 1980 at the age of 23. He suffered from epilepsy and depression.

In May, Hook reflected on the death of Curtis saying he was riddled with “guilt” and “annoyance” at the time of his passing. “Suicide of a very close friend or family member always leaves you with the guilt,” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

“The important thing you realize, as you get older, is that the fact that [Joy Division] didn’t carry on wasn’t the most important thing for Ian.”