Peter Hook: “Prince Andrew’s Secret Service men shot out New Order’s amplifier”

In Shaun of the Dead, a zombie is killed by a thrown copy of New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’. Can you name any of the other records that are hurled?

“I thought he didn’t throw ‘Blue Monday’ because he treasured it so much that he put it back in the box? I can’t remember any others – although I’m hoping The Stone Roses was one of them!”

WRONG. Shaun (Simon Pegg) is upset when Ed (Nick Frost) chucks ‘Blue Monday’ – the others tossed are Prince’s ‘Batman’ soundtrack, Dire Straits and Sade. The Stone Roses’ ‘Second Coming’ is saved after some debate.

“If it was a fucking zombie attack, I’d have thrown ‘Blue Monday’ too!”

Didn’t New Order once spurn an invitation to Prince’s Paisley Park mansion?

“We did. We played First Avenue in Minneapolis in 1983. Afterwards, the manager said: ‘The club’s owner wants to know if you’d like to go to his house to hang out. You’ll love it – everything’s purple!’. We thought it was a Gary Glitter or Jimmy Savile type thing and went: ‘Listen, tell the old perv we’re busy’.

“We’ve missed the chance to meet loads of great people – including Ennio Morricone. Whenever we were writing, our first ports of call were Kraftwerk and Ennio Morricone, and we got offered the opportunity to play with him. If I ever did see Barney [New Order frontman and former friend Bernard Sumner] again – and we were talking – I’d ask him why he turned that down because I never understood.”