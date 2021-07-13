RÜFÜS DU SOL return with first song in three years, ‘Alive’

Beloved electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have marked their return today, dropping their first single in three years, ‘Alive’.

Premiering on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music overnight, ‘Alive’ marks the first release from the band since they released their Grammy-nominated 2018 album ‘Solace’.

“It’s a heavier song in some ways, but at its core it’s hopeful,” frontman Tyrone Lindqvist said of the song in a press statement.

“We are – all of us – living in this transitional moment right now and we wanted to focus on the hope that the future holds for us all. To focus on the light at the end of this tunnel.”

Listen to ‘Alive’ below.

The band initially teased the song on their website, offering a small preview while informing fans: “We’re back”.

Despite not releasing any music in three years, RÜFÜS DU SOL have kept themselves busy over the past year. They unveiled their first live album, ‘Live From Joshua Tree’, which saw them perform in the barren desert plains of Joshua Tree, California.

The album was accompanied by a concert film of the same name, which the band held exclusive premiere screenings for in an effort to raise money for the bushfire crisis that ravaged Australia in early 2020.