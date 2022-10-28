Taylor Swift breaks Australian chart records with ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has broken multiple Australian chart records with the release of her latest album ‘Midnights’ last week – her 10th #1 ARIA Album.

A whopping nine out of the top 10 spots on the ARIA Singles Chart are lifted from Swift’s latest record, with lead single ‘Anti-Hero’ taking out number one. ‘Lavender Haze’, Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Midnight Rain’ and ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ all follow.

The seventh slot is taken by the only non-Swift artists on this week’s Top 10 – Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their recent collaboration ‘Unholy’. The final three spots on the Top 10 are taken by ‘Bejeweled’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Vigilante Shit’. Spots 11 to 14 are also taken by ‘Midnights’ tracks.

‘Midnights’ is, as you might expect, Number One on the ARIA Albums Chart, followed by Arctic Monkeys‘ new record ‘The Car’ and Kylie Minogue with the recently-released 25th anniversary reissue of her 1997 album ‘Impossible Princess’.

As a result of her placement on the chart, Swift has broken the record for the most singles in the Top 10. ‘Midnights’ has also become the most-streamed album in a week in ARIA history and has also enjoyed the biggest vinyl sales debut ever with over 10,000 vinyl units in its first week.

‘Midnights” ARIA Chart success has seen her pass Harry Styles for the biggest single week of any album so far in 2022, and is the biggest single week for any album since Swift released ‘Reputation’ back in 2017.

‘Midnights’ has had a similar streak of milestones internationally, including smashing Spotify’s previous record for the most-streamed album in a single day within 24 hours of release. It also broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams, and on Amazon Music, achieved the most first-day album streams globally of any act, as well as the most Alexa requests ever.

It was also recently reported that the album sold over one million units within three days of its release, with more than 955,000 units coming from digital downloads, CD, cassette and vinyl sales.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME said that after Swift’s “foray into a different sonic world” on 2020 albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, she “still shimmers” on her “return to pure pop”.

So far, Swift has released music videos for two tracks on ‘Midnights’, with a video for ‘Anti-Hero’ arriving shortly after the album’s release, and another for ‘Bejeweled’, featuring cameos from Haim, Laura Dern and more, arriving earlier this week.