Tom DeLonge claims aliens may have been present at birth of Jesus: “Was that a star or a craft?”

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has suggested that aliens may have been present at the birth of Jesus Christ.

The musician has long had an interest in UFOs, co-founding the company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which works with US government officials with a view to “changing the world” through science, aerospace and entertainment.

In a new interview with The Guardian, DeLonge claimed that there is evidence to support his belief that aliens have been around since the birth of civilisation – and suggested that the Star of Bethlehem could have been an alien craft.

Advertisement

“Things were written in text thousands of years ago, like hearing voices in your head, a burning bush that was talking,” DeLonge explained.

“The ancient texts may have called it God, but I’m just saying it’s not that simple. The star of Bethlehem – was that a star or a craft? Because a star is really big. It wouldn’t be hovering over a manger.”

In the same interview, DeLonge suggested that the US government has previously considered sharing proof of alien life, but feared that people would not be able to “digest” it.

“I do know there have been moments when certain presidents have come close. The issue always becomes: how are people going to digest this if we hit them over the head with a giant sledgehammer? That’s scary for people in the Pentagon when they’re trying to keep civilisation duct-taped together,” he explained.

Earlier this year, three purported UFO videos which were initially made public by DeLonge’s own research organisation gained extra credibility after they were released by The Pentagon.

Advertisement

In 2017 and 2018, DeLonge’s To The Stars organisation published three clips captured by Navy pilots which seemingly showed strange objects appearing to accelerate rapidly in US airspace.

The footage was also reported by The New York Times, but the new release marked the first time that The Pentagon has recognised their existence.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said the videos had been officially released “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

In September 2019, the US Navy also officially stated that the videos show footage of real “unknown” objects violating American airspace.