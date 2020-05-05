News Music News

Tom DeLonge on viral ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’ song: “This is an early Blink-182 song”

A clip of eight-year-old Jolee singing her creation has been viewed over seven million times on Twitter

By Sam Moore
Tom DeLonge
Tom DeLonge (Picture: Getty)

Tom DeLonge has joined in with the viral hype surrounding ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’, a song penned by an eight-year-old girl, by jokily claiming that it is “an early Blink-182 song”.

US actress and musician Lisa Rieffel-Dunn’s young daughter Jolee is behind the viral song, which has been viewed on Twitter over 7.3 million times since Saturday (May 2).

I wonder what’s inside your butthole / Maybe there is astronauts / Maybe there is aliens,” the lyrics to the song go. “All inside your butthole / What’s inside your butthole? I always want to know”.

Advertisement

One Twitter user replied to the original clip with “Blink-182 could never” — and now DeLonge has weighed in on Jolee’s song. Tweeting on Sunday (May 3), the former Blink frontman wrote “this is an early Blink 182 song,” before adding: “She owes us money.”

Radnor and Lee, the musical partnership of actor Josh Radnor and musician Ben Lee, have gone one step further by actually covering ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’.

DeLonge hit the headlines last week after a series of clips purportedly showing UFO activity — which were first published by his company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science between 2017-18 — were finally released to the public by The Pentagon.

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.