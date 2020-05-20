Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ has hit 1billion YouTube views

Tones And I’s music video for ‘Dance Monkey’ has exceeded the 1billion view count on YouTube. At the time of writing, the song has accrued 1,001,455,329 views – a mere 11 months after its release in June 2019.

“I can’t believe ‘Dance Monkey’ has hit 1billion views!” said the singer to Billboard.

“I had so much fun making this video. Thank you to everyone for watching.”

The news comes shortly after Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – was recognised on Spotify as having the most streamed song (also for ‘Dance Monkey’) by a female artist, with over 1.4 billion combined streams as of April 23, surpassing previous record holder Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’.

Currently, the most viewed video on YouTube is Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ (6.77billion), featuring Daddy Yankee. It’s trailed by the infamous children’s song ‘Baby Shark Dance’ (5.39billion), and ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran (4.79billion).

Watson’s latest release was ‘The Kids Are Coming’ EP, which dropped in late August last year. Recently, Watson was awarded a $70,000 grand prize in the International Songwriting Competition for ‘Dance Monkey’. Other Australian winners included Tkay Maidza, The Teskey Brothers and Harry Cleverdon.