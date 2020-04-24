Tones And I performs ‘Bad Child’ on Jimmy Fallon from isolation

Tones And I has given her latest single ‘Bad Child’ its live debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon… from isolation in Australia.

It’s Tones’ second appearance on Fallon… after her US TV debut in-studio performance of ‘Dance Monkey’ in November last year earned a standing ovation.

Watch the performance below:

‘Bad Child’ was released as a double A-side single with ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ back in March, the first new material from the Byron Bay musician since her 2019 debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Upon its release, Tones said ‘Bad Child’ was about “seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes”.

Earlier today, the Byron Bay singer-songwriter joined the lineup for Music From The Home Front, a livestream concert in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will perform from isolation, alongside Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, Tim Minchin, G Flip, Paul Kelly and more.

Earlier this week, Tones’ ‘Dance Monkey’ became the most streamed song on Spotify by a female artist, with over 1.4billion streams. Across all platforms, ‘Dance Monkey’ has reached over 7billion streams.

Lemon Tree Music and Artists Only, Tones’ worldwide management, told The Music it was a “monumental achievement”.

“Seeing Tones surpass seven billion global streams of ‘Dance Monkey’ within 12 months since release is a monumental achievement and we are incredibly proud of her,” they said.

“The management team are very excited for what’s to come this year and can’t wait for the world to hear the songs Tones has written.”