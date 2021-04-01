Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and Regard announce new single ‘You’

Troye Sivan and Tate McRae have announced details around their forthcoming, inter-continental collaboration with DJ Regard titled ‘You’.

The track, produced by Regard and featuring Sivan and McRae on vocals, was initially teased on Sivan’s TikTok, where he posted a duet of himself and McRae singing along to it.

After Sivan posted another video of just himself singing along to the song, Regard posted an official teaser of the track on YouTube. Listen to it below:

The news of the forthcoming track, due out April 16, comes just hours after Regard earned a BRITs nomination for Best British Single with ‘Secrets’, his collaboration with RAYE.

“I can’t believe it ‘Secrets’ has been nominated for British Single at this years @brits awards,” Regard, real name Dardan Aliu, wrote on Instagram.

“I just want to say thank you all so much for supporting me, this would not be possible without you all & I am forever grateful for all the fans around the world.”

‘You’ is also the first single NME 100 member Tate McRae has dropped since she released her second EP ‘too young to be sad’ last week.

As for Sivan, he kicked off 2021 with a rework of his 2020 track ‘Easy’, alongside Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson. The original version of the song was taken from Sivan’s 2020 EP ‘In A Dream’.