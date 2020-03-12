Tones And I shares two new singles

Tones And I has released two new singles, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’.

It’s the first new material from the Byron Bay musician since her 2019 debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

The singer-songwriter – real name Toni Watson – said in a press release ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ is “about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle – the good and the bad”. Check it out below.

On the other hand, the singer said ‘Bad Child’ was the “the first time” she she’s written a song “in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective.” Watch the animated lyric video for it here.

The two new singles follow last month’s release of an alternate version of Tones’ popular track ‘Never Seen The Rain’.

Watson is currently on tour in Europe where she had already been performing ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. She will embark on an Australian headline tour in May, which has already sold out four dates. The dates and venues are below.

‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ are available for stream and purchase now.

Tones And I’s Australia 2020 tour dates:

Melbourne, The Forum (May 7) – NEW

Melbourne, The Forum (8) – SOLD OUT

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (15) – all ages, SOLD OUT

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (17) – all ages, NEW

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (20) –all ages, NEW

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (21) – all ages, SOLD OUT

Hobart, Goods Shed (23) – SOLD OUT

Fremantle, Metropolis (29)