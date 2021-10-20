Seven big reasons to play ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

In partnership with Square Enix

It’s your chance to step into Star-Lord’s boots

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the character choice is easy: you’re former space pilot Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, the self-appointed leader of the rag-tag-iest super team who ever banded together, and they’re all present and correct: Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Drax. That means, in essence, you control the whole lot by how well you play as Peter, because a great leader knows how and when to deploy their team members (and looks great in a biker jacket).

It’s a wild, blockbuster action ride!

OK, stay with us on this. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a thrill-ride adventure featuring the real deal Guardians of The Galaxy in their own original Marvel universe with a fresh take on the team and a unique story to tell. It’s been designed to feel like a movie you can play or a game you can watch; a blockbuster action-adventure with you as the star, and one in which every decision has consequences to the story. That’s basically what every ‘80s kid dreamed of, right Peter?!

It has its own ’80s-tastic soundtrack

We all know Peter Quill has some pretty gnarly taste in music, blasting around the galaxy listening to 80s pop, rock and metal on his trusty cassette player. In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy you can rock out to stone cold classics from Quill’s teenage years including British heavy metal hellraisers Iron Maiden, horror-rockers KISS, OG boyband New Kids On The Block and NME’s mate Rick Astley.

Your teammates give you sass

Part of what makes Guardians of the Galaxy our favourite team of mercenary heroes is the constant sniping between its five members. As Peter Quill, you’ll have to endure plenty of attitude from Rocket and co. In fact, one of the game’s coolest features is conferring with your always-opinionated teammates in the ‘Huddle’ mode, then tearing off into battle soundtracked by, for example, Hot Chocolate’s ‘Every 1’s A Winner’. Galactic combat never sounded so good.

It features a full, brand new album by a band you’ve kind of heard of

The album is ‘Space Rider’, the band is Star-Lord, they’re a ‘space metal’ band from the 1980s, and they’ve been conceived especially for the game by Eidos Montreal’s Senior Audio Director Steve Szczepkowski as Peter Quill’s favourite band – the one he took his name from, no less! Recording a full NWOBHM-sounding album to flesh out the world? Maximum respect from us.

It’s packed full of goodies for fans

Set within its own original Marvel universe, you’ll meet new characters like Grand Unifier Raker, founder and leader of the cult-like Universal Church of Truth. Fans have pored over trailers looking for Easter Eggs and found a basket-load, from what looks suspiciously like the head of a deadly Kree Sentry bobbing around as space flotsam to the box on Peter’s desk bearing the very first GOTG logo, dating back to the 1960s.

You can explore the Milano

You’ll learn more about this band of misfits from the inside of Peter Quill’s very own ride, the Milano, formerly his trusty getaway when roaming the cosmos as an outlaw, now the home of the Guardians. If you’ve ever dreamed of poking around in Star-Lord’s cupboards, you’ll be happy to discover it’s just as strange, messy and quirky as you’d hoped. Have fun exploring – but don’t smell anything too closely.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming October 26 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and streaming via GeForce. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming October 26