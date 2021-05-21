Madness famously replaced Oasis as eleventh-hour he adliners of Rock en Seine after they had a row and split up. But which two bands did you play between earlier in the afternoon?

“Wow! That’s a bloody good question. I can’t for the life of me remember who it was.”

WRONG. You were sandwiched between Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Bloc Party.

“We heard Oasis having the fight in the dressing room next door and it sounded like that first chord from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ [by the Beatles] – the guitar going baaannnng over somebody’s head (Laughs). They stormed off, and the promoter came in – who was cursed because Amy Winehouse pulled out the year before – and asked: ‘Would you go back on?’. We said: ‘Yeah, for the same money as Oasis’. Our road crew thought the audience was going to murder us! I pretended there was a cab waiting for me to get the promoter to put the money on the table so we got the Oasis fee. He wasn’t going to lumber us with a half-price set! We were on the same train as Oasis back to London afterwards and I didn’t want to ask because it was obvious because they were both going in different compartments.”

You mentioned Amy Winehouse, who you wrote a 2016 tribute song, ‘Blackbird’ to…

“She was a lovely person. We’d see her around Camden Town, and my daughters knew her in the early days. My wife away for a couple of days once and she said: ‘Look, don’t go mad’. I’d planned a quiet night, but then found out about a secret Amy Winehouse gig. She didn’t come onstage until 3am. Cut to me coming out of the door sideways as the birds are singing and in The Sun newspaper as Number One of the Camden Caners, which took some doing as I had competition in the form of Shane MacGowan and indeed poor old Amy Winehouse! I’m glad I saw her live as she was one of the best performers of our generation. I wrote ‘Blackbird’ ‘cause I was walking down Dean Street one night and she shouted: ‘Alright Nutty Boy!’ at me. That made me laugh as I hadn’t been called that since 1979!”