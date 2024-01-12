‘EA Sports FC 24’ Hugo Lloris End Of An Era SBC solution

After an 11-year stint, Hugo Lloris has moved on from Tottenham and EA is giving you the chance to earn an exclusive card for the player with the EA Sports FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of An Era SBC.

The SBC is a one-time completion and is available until January 25, 2023. So, you have a good few days to get it completed and earn enough Coins to buy some players.

To complete the Hugo Lloris End of An Era SBC you need:

One Premier League player & Team Rating of 85 (Premier League SBC)

One French player & Team Rating of 86 (France SBC)

Completing these will net you a Premium Electrum Players Pack, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and the End Of An Era Hugo Lloris card.

Thankfully, these both are fairly straightforward compared to some of the other SBCs that require chemistry thresholds to be met or have more requirements. Thanks to EasySBC, you can come up with some pretty easy and simple solutions to this. However, FUTbin suggests that players will need to invest around 120,000 – 125,000 to purchase the cards needed to complete this SBC.

But, for easy solutions to both, you can find suggestions below:

EA Sports FC 24 Hugo Lloris Premier League SBC Solution

GK – Murphy (1,100 Coins)

(1,100 Coins) CB – Dudek (2,300 Coins)

(2,300 Coins) CB – Thiago Silva (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) RB – Marta Torrejón (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) CDM – Oberdorf (13,500 Coins)

(13,500 Coins) CDM – Fabinho (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) CDM – Højbjerg (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) CM – Kroos (8,000 Coins)

(8,000 Coins) RM – Mahrez (8,000 Coins)

(8,000 Coins) LW – Foord (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) ST – Haller (1,000 Coins)

This will just put you at the Team Rating requirement and cost you around 45,000 Coins based on current prices. If you don’t want to spend the Coins or want to see how you can build your squad of current players to meet these requirements, EasySBC allows you to do just that and test lineups here.

EA Sports FC 24 Hugo Lloris France SBC Solution

GK – Maignan (13,750 Coins)

(13,750 Coins) CB – Smalling (2,300 Coins)

(2,300 Coins) CB – Škrinar (2,300 Coins)

(2,300 Coins) CB – Süle (2,300 Coins)

(2,300 Coins) RB – Marta Torrejón (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) CDM – Fabinho (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) CDM – Højbjerg (2,200 Coins)

(2,200 Coins) CAM – Ødegaard (13,500 Coins)

(13,500 Coins) CAM – Magull (13,750 Coins)

(13,750 Coins) CF – Dybala (8,100 Coins)

(8,100 Coins) ST – Martinez (3,750 Coins)

This SBC is the more costly one, coming in at around 76,000 Coins. But, it’s a small price to pay for the End of An Era card. As with the Premier League SBC, if you want to use your cards, you can do so on EasySBC.

Thankfully, as with previous SBCs in EA Sports FC 24, things are a bit easier this year as players can slot into other positions without needing a modifier. If you are hopping on to complete this SBC, then be sure to check out the EA Sports FC 24 TOTY voting which is live right now.