PUBG has been thriving ever since it helped reinvigorate the shooter genre all those years ago. Since its launch, the game has changed significantly, and is now free-to-play. It’s now easier than ever to squad up with friends, giving you a better chance of survival while out in the battlegrounds.

One question may want answered before you jump into PUBG is whether or not the game features crossplay and cross-platform functionality. The answer is yes, but there are some caveats, which we’ll explain in this article.

Here’s whether or not PUBG has crossplay and cross-platform functionality, and how it works when adding friends on other consoles/platforms.

Is PUBG crossplay and cross-platform?

Advertisement

PUBG does have cross-play and cross-platform functionality, though there are some things to keep in mind while playing with friends. Firstly, cross-platform play can be set up between PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This does not include PC. PC players can only play with other players.

The Cross-Platform Play feature can be turned on/off in “Settings – Gameplay – General Settings – Cross-Platform Play.”

There you have it, that’s how crossplay works in PUBG: Battlegrounds. For now, PC players are only able to play with others on the same platform. We’ll be sure to update this page if anything changes.

Elsewhere in gaming, Bungie has revealed it has spent over £1.6million trying to stop cheats from impacting Destiny 2.