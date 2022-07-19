Is ‘Stray’ available on Xbox consoles and Game Pass?

Stray is a brand new puzzle platformer that sees players exploring a futuristic city as a cat. It combines stealth-based action with puzzles and environmental storytelling to tell the story of a robotic civilisation, in a world filled with anguish. It’s certainly a unique take on the genre, and has won the hearts of gamers and cat-lovers with its feline protagonist.

In the lead up to launch, Stray was primarily showcased by Sony, and was pushed as a PS5 title first and foremost. Because of this, knowing what platforms Stray can be played on has been on the minds of many.

In this guide we’ll explain where you can play Stray, and whether it is currently available on Xbox consoles. Let’s take a look.

Is Stray on Xbox consoles and Game Pass?

No, Stray is not currently available on Xbox, and therefore not Game Pass either. For now, it is a console exclusive on PS4 and PS5. This could change in the future, so hold tight for more info as it is released by the publisher. The good news is that Stray has been described as PS exclusive ‘for a limited time,’ which does usually mean it will make the jump at some point.

Stray platforms

At the time of writing, Stray is available on PC, PS4 and PS5. You can play Stray using Steam, or other storefront of your choice. On PlayStation consoles, Stray is actually included in PS Plus for July.

That’s all you need to know about which platforms you can play Stray on. For more on the game, be sure to check out our 3-star review.

