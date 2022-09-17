Modern Warfare 2 is now available as a beta for players to get a taste of the new game. Multiple modes and maps are available, as well as some of the Killstreaks that will be included at launch. Killstreaks are an important thing to consider as you play, given that they can easily turn the tide of a match.

There are many Killstreaks to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, but you’ll only be able to bring three into matches with you. You’ll want to spend some time experimenting with each, and be aware that not all Killstreaks are effective on certain maps. From Bomb Drones to the dreaded Juggernaut, activating Killstreaks is a great way to rack up kills and gain the upper hand on your opponents.

To help you decide which Killstreaks to use in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you’ll find a full list in this guide. We’ll then offer some advice on the best Killstreaks to use, depending on the map and mode you are playing.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ Killstreaks list

There are currently 19 different Killstreaks available in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll only be able to equip three, so being familiar with each one’s strengths and weaknesses is extremely important before heading into a match. Here the full list of Modern Warfare Killstreaks:

UAV – 3 kills/ 500 points

3 kills/ 500 points Bomb Drone – 4 kills/ 500 points

4 kills/ 500 points Counter UAV – 5 kills/ 625 points

5 kills/ 625 points Care Package – 5 kills/ 625 points

5 kills/ 625 points Cluster Mine – 5 kills/ 625 points

5 kills/ 625 points Precision Airstrike – 6 kills/ 750 points

6 kills/ 750 points Cruise Missile – 6 kills/ 750 points

6 kills/ 750 points Mortar Strike – 6 kills/ 750 points

6 kills/ 750 points S.A.E – 7 kills/ 875 points

7 kills/ 875 points Sentry Gun – 7 kills/ 875 points

7 kills/ 875 points VTOL Jet – 8 kills/ 1000 points

8 kills/ 1000 points Overwatch Helo – 8 kills/ 1000 points

8 kills/ 1000 points Wheelson-HS – 8 kills/ 1000 points

8 kills/ 1000 points Stealth Bomber – 10 kills/ 1250 points

10 kills/ 1250 points Chopper Gunner – 10 kills/ 1250 points

10 kills/ 1250 points Emergency Airdrop – 10 kills/ 1250 points

10 kills/ 1250 points Gunship – 12 kills/ 1500 points

12 kills/ 1500 points Advanced UAV – 12 kills/ 1500 points

12 kills/ 1500 points Juggernaut – 15 kills/ 1875 points

You’ll notice that Killstreaks require either kills or score to unlock. When selecting Killstreaks you can find a toggle to switch between kills and score in the bottom left of the screen. Make sure to choose your Killstreaks before heading into a match, as you won’t be able to change them once the match has begun.

Best Killstreaks to use in Modern Warfare 2

Before we starts, it’s worth noting that the best Killstreaks to use often depend on the map and mode you are playing in Modern Warfare 2. For example, maps like the Breenbergh Hotel are mostly inside, with rooves covering buildings. The majority of players will be covered from above, so sending in missiles like the Cruise Missile are likely to be ineffective. Consider the map you are playing before choosing a Killstreak.

Similarly, modes can have an effect on what Killstreaks you want to bring in. Modes that prioritise objectives may not allow you to get as many kills, so you’ll want to select the earlier Killstreaks, and put more thought into scenarios where you may get 3 kills before dying.

With that in mind, here are the overall best Killstreaks that we’ve found while playing Modern Warfare 2 in beta:

Bomb Drone – This controllable drone unleashes a package of C4 on enemies. This is particularly useful in tight spaces, and is an easy way to get multiple kills with one bomb. We’ve found the Bomb Drone to be the most reliable early Killstreak, as it basically guarantees a kill.

This controllable drone unleashes a package of C4 on enemies. This is particularly useful in tight spaces, and is an easy way to get multiple kills with one bomb. We’ve found the Bomb Drone to be the most reliable early Killstreak, as it basically guarantees a kill. Sentry Gun – The new maps have plenty of kill corridors that enemies will pretty much always run through at some point during a match. Setting up Sentry Turrets covering these busy areas is a great way to get multiple kills, and to help pin down enemies while you complete objectives. Consider placing one in the centre of the Mercado Las Almas map for solid kills.

The new maps have plenty of kill corridors that enemies will pretty much always run through at some point during a match. Setting up Sentry Turrets covering these busy areas is a great way to get multiple kills, and to help pin down enemies while you complete objectives. Consider placing one in the centre of the Mercado Las Almas map for solid kills. Chopper Gunner – The Chopper Gunner has always been an absolute beast, allowing you to earn kills passively while still earning kills on the ground. The Chopper Gunner will locate and pin down enemies from the air, and is extremely difficult to counter.

While these are all great options for the best Killstreaks to use in Modern Warfare 2, nothing beats experimenting yourself. Try to mix up your Killstreaks between matches, and find which ones are best for you. An honourable mention goes to the Emergency Airdrop, which drops three random Killstreaks for your team to use. This is obviously a dice roll, but if it goes well, it can be genuinely game-changing. Give it a try next time you play!

That’s all of the Killstreaks available in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Modern Warfare weapons list guide.

