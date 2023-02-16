The Crossbow was added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as part of the Season 2 update. It’s tied to the Path of the Ronin challenges, and cannot actually be unlocked just yet. It’s going to be available once all of these special Ronin challenges have been added into the game.

By completing these Path of the Ronin challenges, you’ll slowly unlock rewards, the final one being the Crossbow. If you’ve played Call of Duty before, you know just how fun the Crossbow can be in Multiplayer. It’s still unclear as to how effective it’ll be in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, but given that it takes so long to unlock, we’re hoping it’s worthwhile.

Here’s how to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as well as some info on the Path of the Ronin challenges and their rewards.

How to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 you will need to complete all Path of the Ronin Challenges. This includes the following challenges:

Integrity (GI) – In Warzone, finish in the top 10, 5 times

In Warzone, finish in the top 10, 5 times Honor (Meiyo) – Restore Honor 5 times in Resurgence matches

Restore Honor 5 times in Resurgence matches Sincerity (Makoto) – Complete 5 Bounty Contracts

Complete 5 Bounty Contracts Compassion (Jin) – Coming Soon

Coming Soon Courage (Yu) – Coming Soon

Coming Soon Loyalty (Chu Gi) – Coming Soon

Coming Soon Respect (Rei) – Coming Soon

As you can see, many of the Path of the Ronin challenges have yet to be added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait til the end of February til the last one is available. Just keep completing them as they are released, and you’ll unlock the Crossbow.

That's how to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

