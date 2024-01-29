Is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League coming to Game Pass? With Rocksteady‘s latest game almost here, 9 years after Batman: Arkham Knight reception to the evolving world of Metropolis and the radical shift from the tone and gameplay Rocksteady built the Arkham-verse on, many players are keen to know if they can jump in at a discounted price or with a subscription.

Warner Brothers Games hasn’t been a huge supporter of services like PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass. However, Gotham Knights did come to both after its middling reception in October 2022.

Unfortuantely, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is not coming to Game Pass when it launches, as Microsoft has announced the full lineup for the service up until February 6, 2024, and the game is not included.

If you are looking to play something with a Game Pass subscription, Persona 3 Reload will arrive on February 2, 2024, alongside the indie title Anuchard on February 6, 2024. Plus, games like Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more were added in January as a part of the January 2024 Game Pass games.

There is still a chance that the game will show up on the service down the line in 2024 or 2025, especially if the mixed reception to the third-person shooter so far results in poor sales or if the seasonal content struggles to hook existing players. Warner Brothers Games has a track record of doing this and they did throw Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga onto Xbox Game Pass after launch too.

If you are keen to grab Rocksteady’s latest title, then you can play from January 30, 2024 thanks to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League early access and prepare your PC with the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League PC requirements.