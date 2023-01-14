‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ release date, gameplay and latest news

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next game from beloved game studio Rocksteady. This is the team behind the main Arkham series, with its last game being 2015’s Arkham Knight. Kill the Justice League is a very different project altogether, offering multiplayer functionality in its campaign. The game can be played in singleplayer too, but the focus does seem to be playing with friends.

There are four playable characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Captain Boomerang, King Shark, Harley Quinn and Deadshot. Solo players can swap between these four characters at any time, similarly to how things worked in Arkham Knight. Those looking to play multiplayer can play with friends, each choosing one of Task Force X.

We’re still a little ways out from the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but we do have plenty to pore over while we wait. Here’s everything you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including all of the latest trailers and latest news.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch May 26, 2023. This was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, after the game had been delayed into ‘Spring 2023’. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had originally been planned to release in 2022, but was pushed back . By all accounts, the game should be arriving on schedule, though of course, games get delayed fairly often. If the release date changes, we’ll update this page.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

Trailers

We’ve seen 4 trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League so far. The first was the reveal trailer, which introduces the members of Task Force X. It even ends with an appearance by Superman.

The next showing for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League happened at DC Fandome in 2021. This trailer was much more of a story showing, and gave us our first look at The Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and the Penguin.

Next up was our very first look at gameplay. This trailer was shown off at The Game Awards 2021. Check it out below to see the game in action!

Finally, the ‘Shadows’ trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2022. This one features Batman, and ends with a touching tribute to Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. This will be his last appearance as the caped crusader, as Conroy sadly passed away last year.

Gameplay

So far, we have seen one gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In it, each of the four members of Task Force X was shown off, alongside their weapons and abilities. It appears as though all four will have access to ranged weapons, melee attacks, and then special abilities. It is clearly the abilities that will make each character feel unique.

Harley uses a grapple hook to get around, while King Shark runs fast up the side of buildings. Boomerang is the fastest, and can warp and use speed abilities to get around. Finally, Deadshot uses a jetpack to traverse the open world.

We’ll have to wait and see before we know exactly how each character will play in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It’s clearly going to be important that each of the four playable characters feels unique, especially in multiplayer.

Latest news

Below, you’ll find all of the latest news on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As more is revealed, the list will be updated:

That’s all you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As we get closer to launch, we’ll likely hear more on the game. This page will be updated as new details emerge.

