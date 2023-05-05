Bruce Springsteen goes to Irish pub, sings along with punters

Bruce Springsteen stopped off for a drink in an Irish pub yesterday (May 4) ahead of shows with his E Street Band in Dublin this weekend.

The musician is set to perform this Friday (May 5), Sunday (7) and Tuesday (9) at Dublin’s RDS Arena.

Ahead of his trio of performances, The Boss enjoyed some Irish hospitality at The Burrow pub in Rathangan, county Kildare — the town he traces his ancestral roots to — where he even led an impromptu singalong to his 1984 song ‘My Hometown’.

“You guys, I’m firing the E Street Band and I’m hiring you,” he joked to the pub patrons.

The low-key visit was reportedly secret and local organisers were only notified of the itinerary Wednesday evening (May 3), according to RTÉ.

The pub was opened early for the occasion before local residents show Springsteen where his ancestors could have come from in the Mount Prospect area outside the village.

The musician also visited a library where historians presented him with research about his family roots.

The stop came after Springsteen made a surprise visit to former Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, captured an image of the two musicians during Springsteen’s visit, writing on Twitter: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss. Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”

Springsteen is set to perform at the BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh at the end of this month, along with an appearance at the Villa Park in Birmingham and at BST Hyde Park in July.

Last month, Springsteen And The E Street Band announced a number of support acts for their Hyde Park shows including The Chicks and Frank Turner.

Elsewhere, Michelle Obama joined Springsteen to perform his song ‘Glory Days’ at a gig in Barcelona at the end of last month.