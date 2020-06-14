Cult classic ‘XIII’ is getting a remake this November

The cult-classic shooter XIII is getting a remake on November 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

XIII Remake was announced during IGN’s Summer of Gaming event and is a cel-shaded first-person shooter that was released back in 2003.

The game was most commonly known for its art-style, which at the time was unique and embraced a comic book style aesthetic. Players were made to feel as if they were involved within the strips of a graphic novel with impressive visuals for the time.

The XIII Remake is a ground-up project in an attempt to give the game a new lease of life. Despite its impressive visuals at the time, the game failed to meet expectations and a sequel was eventually left suspended.

You can see the full reveal trailer from IGN’s event here.

XIII Remake places you in shoes of a man suffering with amnesia as he wakes up on a beach. In an effort to discover who he is, players will be able to play either stealthily or all-guns-blazing through an assortment of action packed levels in a hope to find answers.

The X-Files star David Duchonvy voices the main protagonist known as XIII and the original voicework as well as the soundtrack have been remastered for the remake.

Players who pre-order the game are set to receive a set of golden weapon skins pack. A limited edition of the game is also available to pre-order which comes bundled with a steelbook, three art prints, a digital copy of the original game soundtrack, and the golden weapons skins pack.

IGN’s Summer of Gaming event is set to run throughout June and gearing up to reveal multiple games according to its full schedule.