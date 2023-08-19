Elon Musk shares plans to remove ‘block’ function from X/Twitter

Elon Musk has revealed that he plans to remove the ‘block’ function on X/Twitter as the latest in a raft of changes.

The tech billionaire has made a host of controversial changes to the social network since taking over last year, and has taken to the site to propose yet another.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” the tech mogul posted on X yesterday (Friday, August 18).

He added that he believes the function “makes no sense”.

Musk was supported publicly in the decision by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who replied and said:“💯. mute only.”

💯. mute only. — jack (@jack) August 18, 2023

Elsewhere, Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly called off a much-hyped cage fight with Musk because the latter “won’t confirm a date” and isn’t “serious” about the event.

Last month, Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiu-jitsu, to a wrestling cage fight. “I’m up for a cage match if he is,” said Musk on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Stories to say: “Send me location.” Musk then responded by tweeting a proposed location for the fight: “Vegas Octagon.”

Musk also said that the fight would be live-streamed on Twitter (now known as X) and teased an “epic location” to host it, but Zuckerburg shared that he wasn’t “holding [his] breath” for it to go ahead.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerburg shared on Instagram’s Threads app this week. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

The post went on: “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk had previously said he “may need surgery before the fight can happen”, while his mother also weighed in back in June to say she’d “cancelled the fight“.