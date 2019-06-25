‘Avengers: Endgame’ re-released in cinemas this week for ‘Bring Back’ event – plus, free posters!

And viewers can get their mitts on an official 'Endgame: Bring Back' poster....

Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in participating cinemas this week with a new scene, post-credit surprises, and merchandise for lucky fans.

The Marvel blockbuster has for months vied with Avatar (2009) for the title of the biggest ever worldwide box office record. As of today (June 25), Forbes reported that the MCU epic has topped $2.75bn, beating Avatar’s original $2.749bn theatrical cume.

Before this, in an arguably thinly veiled push to beat the Avatar record, the team behind Endgame had announced a ‘Bring Back’ event at participating UK cinemas and beyond, starting this Friday, June 28. Viewers have the chance to pick up a limited edition poster of Tony Stark’s power gauntlet while stocks last at theatres.

The new version of the film, which includes the same main feature, also comes with ‘surprises’ after the credits, although these will be revealed upon viewing.

A video introduction by director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and a “special sneak peek” at Spider-Man: Far From Home is included at the re-release screening, Empire reports.

In related news, earlier this month fans signed a petition calling for an alternative ending to be made (spoilers below).

Endgame’s conclusion saw Iron Man (also known as Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr) meet his maker.

“He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up,” the petition read. “He’s so important. He saved our lives and it’s our turn to save him.

“We love him so much. We love him 3000. Without him, now, we are totally lost. For many people, he was their reason to live and hold on in life.”