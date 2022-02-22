First look at Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic has been shared

A first look at Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic in the forthcoming Roku biopic has been shared.

The pic, which you view below, shows The Harry Potter actor wearing Yankovic’s trademark “Hawaiian shirt”, cloaked in red light.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe said via The Hollywood Reporter.

WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story promises to follow Yankovic’s life “from his rise to fame in the music industry to his celebrity love affairs”, according to a synopsis.

Daniel Radcliffe is @alyankovic. Your first look at #WEIRD is here 🪗 pic.twitter.com/m9BBZndorA — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) February 22, 2022

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic in a previous statement.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Production on the Roku biopic started earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe said recently that he believes he’s been able to do more “really fucking weird” films thanks to Harry Potter.

“I’ve actually found it’s an incredibly liberating thing, to do the biggest thing you’re ever gonna do really fucking early,” Radcliffe said in a conversation with Lord Of The Rings‘ Elijah Wood.

“The financial success thing, that’s done. So just do things that make you happy. And I definitely get a sense of that from your career, Elijah.”