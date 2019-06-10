‘Game of Thrones’ author George R. R. Martin is working on a new video game

And it has a new trailer...

It’s been announced that Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has been working on the creation of a new video game. You can watch a trailer of the game below.

Announced at Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote address, it was revealed that Martin has been working with Dark Souls studio FromSoftware on a new game called Elden Ring. The game is rumoured to be a “dark fantasy” influenced heavily by the tone of Dark Souls.

Speaking about the project, his first non-Game of Thrones related video game, Martin said: “Building the world of Elden Ring with Miyazaki and his team was a treat.

“The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what Elden Ring has in store for them.”

Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and referred to as an “epic fantasy”, it will be available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game is expected to be released in 2020, although no official release date has yet been given.

As reported in The Independent, Miyazaki has also spoken more about the game’s origin and revealed more about what users can expect from the game.

He said: “The actual collaboration itself begun with Mr. Martin ever so politely confirming what sorts of themes, ideas as well as many game-related aspects I had envisioned for the game…This allowed us to have many free and creative conversations regarding the game, in which Mr. Martin later used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world itself.

“This mythos proved to be full of interesting characters and drama along with a plethora of mystical and mysterious elements as well. It was a wonderful source of stimulus for me and the development staff. Elden Ring’s world was constructed using this mythos and stimulus as a base.

“Even I myself find it hard to contain my excitement from time to time. We hope that everyone else is looking forward to the world we have created.”

Meanwhile, Martin says he is still working on the last book in the Game of Thrones series, The Winds of Winter. Updating fans recently, Martin said he hopes to complete the book by 2020 although no firm date for completion has yet been given.