‘Advance Wars’ makes a glorious return after 13 years in remake collection

Nintendo has revealed that will be bringing back its beloved Advance Wars series in a new remake collection.

As unveiled during Nintendo’s E3 presentation, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will comprise of the original game and its sequel Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The turn-based tactics title was said to have been “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up” for the platform.

Heading up the Orange Star Army, players will take command of the army, each with their own specialities and powers. Alongside the two campaigns, there will be a versus mode where up to four players can battle on dozens of maps.

Originally developed by Intelligent Systems, Advance Wars: Days of Ruin was the last entry in the series on the Nintendo DS back in 2008.

The full trailer for the new release can be watched below:

“Your expertise is needed as you move land, air and naval units across the battlefield and unleash powerful CO abilities to turn the tide of battle,” reads the press release.

“Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead units across two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games!”

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp will roll out on Nintendo Switch from December 3, 2021.

A host of Nintendo titles were premiered during the E3 Direct, alongside a confirmation that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will launch in 2022.

There’s also a new Mario Party in the works for the platform and a new Metroid game – both of which will release before the end of the year.