‘Dark And Darker’ playtest faces “sophisticated” server attacks

Dark And Darker developer Ironmace has claimed that its medieval multiplayer game is currently experiencing “sophisticated” Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

In a statement posted to Dark And Darker‘s Discord server (via Reddit), an Ironmace developer going by Graysun confirmed that the game’s latest playtest has faced setbacks due to attacks on its servers.

“We have been experiencing sophisticated DDoS attacks from the very start of this playtest,” wrote Graysun, who clarified that the game’s “server quality has not changed at all” from prior playtests.

A DDoS attack is a criminal offense in the UK, and refers to the act of deliberately overwhelming servers or computers to prevent other users from accessing them. In the case of Dark And Darker, this has resulted in laggy servers and periods of downtime.

“As of right now there is not much we can do to immediately fix the situation but we are constantly trying our best to keep them stabilised,” Graysun added. “I apologise for the inconvenience.”

Dark And Darker‘s playtest is currently being made available through torrenting services, as last month the game was pulled from Steam due to accusations of theft from MapleStory publisher Nexon.

Nexon’s accusations have been ongoing for several months, and revolve around allegations that two Ironmace employees – including the studio’s founder – stole material from one of Nexon’s unreleased games while they worked there.

While Ironmace has denied the allegations, yesterday (April 17) Nexon filed a lawsuit against the company in Washington, America.

The lawsuit alleged that both ex-employees stole “source code, audiovisual, and other materials,” that Nexon produced as part of a project called P3. As per the lawsuit, Nexon has alleged Ironmace used these materials to “develop a substantially similar video game called ‘Dark And Darker“.

While Nexon’s claims resulted in Dark And Darker being pulled from Steam last month, Ironmace has repeatedly rebuked Nexon’s allegations.

