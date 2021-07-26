‘Dead Space’ remake involves key developer behind ‘Dead Space 2’

It’s been revealed that a core member of the Dead Space 2 team is an instrumental part of the development of the Dead Space remake.

In a ‘meet the team’ blog post by EA, more has been revealed about Motive – the development studio behind the upcoming remake. Much has been said already about how the team has previously shipped Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II but this article also looked at the thought process of senior producer Philippe Ducharme, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and art director Mike Yazijian.

Previously, Mike Yazijian worked as art director on Dead Space 2 at EA Montreal, and in the post, he explained that this gives him a ‘unique perspective’ on the remake as well as ‘a very special set of resources’.

“I actually found my old notebooks from Dead Space 2!” explained Yazijian. “So that really comes in handy, seeing all the notes from the sequel, everything the Visceral team had shared with us as we were making the game with them. We’ve got concept art, visual guidelines, source materials, notes on the conversations we had with them, the knowledge that they gained — it’s all here. It’s all going into this game,” he continued.

The blog post also lays out what the new iteration of Dead Space is and isn’t. It explains that ‘this isn’t a reboot’ but that ‘it also isn’t a remaster’.

The aim instead is for it to be a ‘remake, rebuilding everything from the ground up in a new engine – while keeping, and being respectful of, what made the original so special’.

The Dead Space remake will be fully rebuilt in the Frostbite engine with ‘all new assets, new character models [and] new environments’ with everything being rebuilt from scratch.

Earlier news revealed that the upcoming Dead Space remake could restore content cut from the original game, according to the game’s creative director, Roman Campos-Oriola.