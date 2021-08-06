‘Dead Space’ remake will “do away” with dated ideas from the original

EA Motive revealed details about their approach to remaking Dead Space in a “meet the team” post.

EA Motive has used a post on its website to introduce the team working on the Dead Space remake and its goals when approaching the classic survival horror game.

During the post, art director Mike Yazijian said, “The main source of inspiration is the original vision for Dead Space. We make sure we’re following the story, the art direction, everything, out of respect for the original game. We are taking the opportunity to also do away with some things that don’t work and make sure the game stays relevant to modern audiences — but even that has to be done surgically.”

Read about @MotiveStudio’s fan-first approach for developing Dead Space. ⬇️ https://t.co/UEHJ4Ml59g — Dead Space (@deadspace) July 23, 2021

Advertisement

Senior producer Philippe Ducharme agreed, saying, “Having the opportunity to work on a game like Dead Space, we need to match the inspiration of the team to the inspiration of the community. What the fans want, what people expect out of the game — we want to be able to match that, to deliver the game they want. And the thought of them confirming that we did it right? That’s a huge inspiration.”

Fans shouldn’t be concerned that EA Motive is making overly broad changes to the game they love, despite everything being rebuilt from scratch. Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola said, “We want to treat the franchise with great care and respect, so we want to make sure the things we’re doing are hitting home with our community.”

Yazijian previously worked as the art director for Dead Space 2, so fans should remain confident that the original vision for Dead Space is still at the heart of the remake.

Elsewhere, EA has said that the previews of FIFA Ultimate Team packs have boosted sales.