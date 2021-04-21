Discord has reportedly halted buyout talks with Microsoft

Gaming chat platforming Discord have reportedly halted buyout talks with Microsoft.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal today (April 20), talks between Microsoft and Discord have stopped.

Sources who are familiar with the ongoing story have said that the Microsoft deal could be restarted later down the line, though at this time Discord is likely planning for a potential public sale in the future.

As reported in March, Microsoft was rumoured to be in talks to acquire the gaming-focused chat platform. A Bloomberg report put the potential acquisition at £7billion (US$10billion).

The report cited anonymous sources that said Discord has been talking to a number of potential companies including Epic Games and Amazon.

One source also added that Discord was more likely to go public than to sell itself, which matches up with today’s report.

Discord offers both free and paid services for its users, allowing them to communicate via video, voice and text chat. The difference between services includes advanced features such as higher resolutions, screen sharing, extra emojis, and larger file upload limits.

Discord was valued at £5billion (US$7billion), according to a Tech Crunch report in December last year.

Recently Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media for a similar amount, in a £5.3billion (US$7.5billion) deal. The purchase included studios such as Bethesda Softworks, id Software and Arkane studios.

Since being approved by both the SEC and EU, Bethesda games have come to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Today Xbox Game Pass saw the launch of PlayStation Studios baseball game, MLB The Show 21, a first for the service. According to Sony the decisions was entirely made by MLB, who decided to bring the franchise to a wider range of players and fans.