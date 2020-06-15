‘Divinity: Original Sin II’ gets new ‘The Four Relics Of Rivellon’ update

Larian Studios has dropped ‘The Four Relics Of Rivellon’, a new free Gift Bag DLC for its hit RPG, Divinity: Original Sin II.

‘The Four Relics Of Rivellon’ was announced during day two of the Guerrilla Collective on June 14 and is now available on Steam. The DLC introduces new enemies, items, narrartion as well as a never-seen-before Undead Dragon boss.

In the DLC, players will “embark upon new quests in search of four ancient armour sets imbued with magical properties”. Upon completing these new quests, players will be rewarded with four sets of armour imbued with magical properties: Captain, Vulture, Contamination and Devourer.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Four Relics Of Rivellon’ below.

The DLC is the latest from Divinity: Original Sin II’s on-going Gift Bags content roll-out. The new content pack is the fifth free content update for the game, while previous Gift Bags included additional character customization options and toggleable rule changes.

‘The Four Relics Of Rivellon’ can be accessed via the in-game menu, where players can independently enable or disable each individual feature. The update also comes with a slew of bug fixes.

Divinity: Original Sin II is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

During Larian Studios’ appearance at day one of the Guerrilla Collective, the company announced that their upcoming game, Baldur’s Gate III, is planned to enter early access in August this year. However, it also noted that the game could be delayed, depending on their work with motion capture.