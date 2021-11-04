EA thinks NFT and blockchain games are “the future”

In an earnings call, EA has declared that NFT and blockchain games are “the future of our industry”.

In the earnings call and as first spotted by PCGamer, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained that NFT and play-to-earn games are the “future”.

He noted that “I think that in the context of the games we create and the live services that we offer, collectible digital content is going to play a meaningful part in our future.” He followed that up by admitting it was “still early to tell” how things would change. However, he continued that “I think we’re in a really good position, and we should expect us to kind of think more innovatively and creatively about that on a go-forward basis.”

EA has not yet officially stepped into the NFT or blockchain space properly but the signs are there courtesy of recent job listings. Those listings have included the words “NFT” and “blockchain” suggesting that the firm plans on going into that side of games development.

Play-to-earn games typically require players to pay an upfront cost through cryptocurrency to play the game before collecting in-game items. These items can increase in value before being sold onto other players. It’s the kind of trend that isn’t far off what already happens with FIFA games.

Only last week, Ubisoft said it planned on bringing NFTs to its games. That was also announced on an earnings call suggesting that the next financial quarter or year could mean some substantial changes for the biggest gaming giants out there.

