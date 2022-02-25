‘Elden Ring’ has “mixed” Steam reviews due to performance issues on PC

Steam reviews for the PC version of Elden Ring are currently “mixed” due to performance issues and missing features.

At time of writing, the new FromSoftware title has over 15,000 reviews on Steam and a “mixed” overall response. The main issue with Elden Ring on PC being highlighted by players is that the game isn’t optimised for the platform.

Many players are experiencing stuttering and are seeing the game find it hard to keep up to 1080p and 60FPS. One review said “[Elden Ring is] struggling to maintain 60FPS/1080p on a 3080, [has] massive stuttering and drops to the mid 20s, crashed four times within two hours of game time, [a] 60 FPS cap, and no ultrawide support.”

These reviews come from players with only a few hours on record, although the widespread discussion of PC performance issues highlights how far reaching the problem appears to be.

“It’s as frustrating as it is plain sad to think that the team felt comfortable releasing the franchise’s Magnum Opus in the sorry state that it’s in,” said another negative review. “Yes the stutters / slowdowns people were so worried about during pre-release still exist and it’s exclusively a software issue rather than lacking specs.”

One review seems to have found a solution to the framerate and general performance issues though, recommending that players having issues turn off or reduce the settings for depth of field, motion blur, volumetric quality, global illumination quality and grass quality.

Yesterday (February 24) saw the release of patch notes for version 1.02 of Elden Ring, which is currently available for PC. It’s recommended that players “apply the latest patch before playing the game.”

The patch says that it has “fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions,” and that ray tracing will come to the game in a future update as well.

In other gaming news, a new 14-minute Pokémon Presents livestream will be happening this weekend, with more information to come.