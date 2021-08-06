Escape From Tarkov streamer Pestily has ended his 50-day Twitch stream at 35 days due to personal circumstances.

The Australian Escape From Tarkov fan managed to break several records during his 35-day stream which started on June 30. Pestily became the most subscribed streamer currently on Twitch around day 24, and the seventh-most subbed of all time a few days later.

Initially aiming for 50 days of solid streaming, Pestily decided to step away after day 35. “5 weeks ago I went live and now it ends,” read the tweet announcing the departure.

5 weeks ago I went live and now it ends! Thanks so much everyone for the support it has been incredible! #1 active subs on twitch, #7 all time subs! Gave away 22 computers and had an absolute blast of a stream! So many memories! Mr. Dr. Pestily signing off! — Pestily (@Pestily) August 4, 2021

Pestily also released a clip that contained information regarding his decision, which was influenced by the passing of a close friend.

The Subathon will end at the 35 day mark. Clip for more infohttps://t.co/RIrYC5r2dl — Pestily (@Pestily) August 3, 2021

“I’ve decided to end the subathon on the 35-day mark,” he comments in the clip, “I’ve had a lot of personal stuff come up. Someone close to me when I was in the military, passed away.”

He closed off the statement by saying that he had decided, along with his wife, to end the Escape From Tarkov stream early. “I think it’s gonna be nice to go to bed, wake up, and not be expected to do anything,” he confessed.

“Every time I woke up I was like f*** they’ve seen me move, they want me to play games now. I’m sure the moderators are happy it’s over but at the same time, I’m sure they had a lot of fun with it too. It’s been a journey, it’s been a lot of fun.”

In other Escape From Tarkov news, the game is getting another event involving keys.