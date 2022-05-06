‘Halo Infinite’ taking feedback “seriously” after “bumpy” season 2 launch

343 Industries has admitted that the launch of season two for Halo Infinite has been “bumpy”.

Season two of Halo Infinite launched earlier this week (May 3) after nearly a six-month extension of the first season. The update brought with it new maps, game modes and a battle pass, however some players felt disappointed by some unexpected changes and bugs.

These complaints have not gone unheard though with 343 Industries admitting that the launch of season two didn’t go to plan.

Taking to Twitter last night (May 5), senior community manager John Junyszek told players that a bug affecting the tracking of the Last Spartan Standing Challenges had been fixed, and the company will be looking at other complaints.

“We’ve seen the feedback around changes that impacted various multiplayer jumps and campaign speedrun strategies,” he wrote. “We’re not at the point where we can promise anything yet, but want to be transparent and say that we’re taking the feedback seriously and reviewing options internally.”

Head creative Joseph Staten added: “Hey Spartans, this week has been bumpy. That definitely wasn’t our goal. We are indeed taking your feedback to heart, especially regarding map jumps and speedrunning. We’re reviewing options and will have more news to come.”

“Last, but certainly not least, thank you for providing input and reporting any issues you find to Halo Support. Your constructive feedback truly helps make Halo Infinite a better game,” added Junyszek.

Players have taken issue with changes to gameplay functions that many felt unnecessary including slide boosting, melee combat, and as originally reported in EuroGamer, a “fix” for the Pelican hijacking glitch that allowed players to commandeer the high-flying vehicle.

