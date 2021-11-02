‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ to close in January

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the mobile AR game from Niantic, is to close down on January 31, 2022, it has been announced.

The game, which is a take on the wildly successful Pokemon Go formula, set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, was released in June of 2019. A statement on its website from “The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Team”, reads:

“Today we’re announcing that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022. The game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021, and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases as of December 6, 2021.”

The game, which saw players collect iconic characters, locations and other creatures from the series, told an overarching story about Harry and Hermione attempting to put an end to “the Calamity”.

“…players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity.”

In an FAQ, the team also announced that the community forums would also be closed in January and that players who haven’t spent their in-game purchases would not be entitled to a refund, except where otherwise required by law.

In the meantime, a myriad of content has been announced for the final days of the game. Players can expect to see the following changes until the game is rendered unplayable in January:

All Daily Assignments will have their rewards increased

All Potion Brew times will be reduced by 50 per cent with Master Notes

The daily cap on sending and opening Gifts will be removed

Barrufio’s Brain Elixir potion will now award three times player XP

1920s Portkey Portmanteaus will appear on the map more frequently and associated Fragment rewards will be doubled

Spell Energy and Ingredients will appear on the map more frequently

Some final events, including those planned prior to the announcement of the closure, will also take place in the coming months.

The post ends by saying: “We are incredibly thankful to every single person in our amazing community of witches and wizards for adventuring with us out in the real world.”

