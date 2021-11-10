Here are all the songs missing from ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’

Rockstar Games has confirmed all the songs that will feature across the various radio stations on their remastered Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. But not all the iconic songs have returned.
The game will feature over 200 songs, across 29 radio stations. Every song originally included in Grand Theft Auto 3 will also be a part of the soundtrack of this remastered collection but songs from the original Vice City and San Andreas playlist are missing.
Check out the complete list of missing tracks below:
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Bark At The Moon’
Kate Bush – ‘Wow’
Michael Jackson – ‘Billie Jean’
Lionel Richie – ‘Running With The Night’
Herbie Hancock – ‘Rockit’
Afrika Bambaataa + The Soulsonic Force – ‘Looking For the Perfect Beat’
Michael Jackson – ‘Wanna Be Starting Something’
Sigue Sigue Sputnik – ‘Love Missile F1-11’
Gary Numan – ‘Cars’
ABC – ‘Poison Arrow’
Aneka – ‘Japanese Boy’
The Buggles – ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’
Joe Jackson – ‘Steppin’ Out’
The Fixx – ‘One Thing Leads To Another
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Tom Petty – ‘Runnin’ Down A Dream’
Joe Cocker – ‘Woman to Woman’
Fatback Band – Yum Yum (Gimme Some)’
The Gap Band – ‘You Dropped A Bomb On Me’
George Clinton – ‘Loopzilla’
Roy Ayers – ‘Running Away’
2 Pac – ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck’
NWA – ‘Express Yourself’
Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Hellraiser’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Killing In The Name’
Black Harmony – ‘Don’t let It Go To Your Head’
Blood Sisters – ‘Ring My Bell’
Augustus Pablo – ‘King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown’
Charles Wright – ‘Express Yourself’
The Blackbyrds – ‘Rock Creek Park’
Bobby Byrd – ‘Hot Pants’
Bobby Byrd – ‘I Know You Got Soul’
James Brown – ‘Funky President’
James Brown – ’The Payback’
Lyn Collins – ‘Rock Me Again And Again’
The J.B.’s – ‘Grunt’
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is out tomorrow (November 11) and console fans can now pre-load the game – although PC players will have to wait until launch day.
To celebrate the release, Rockstar Games have turned a series of iconic moments from the game into gifs, including the internet’s favourite “ah shit, here we go again” scene.