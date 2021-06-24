Konami starts open beta for ‘New Football Game’ – you can play not-PES right now

Konami is hosting an open beta for a ‘New Football Game’, which can be signed up for and played right now.

The ‘New Football Game’ Online Performance test is for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The open beta is running from June 24 to July 8 and is available worldwide. You just need to download “New Football Game Online Performance Test” from your console store.

Players will not need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play the beta online, and cross-generation multiplayer for PlayStation and Xbox consoles is available. An official announcement is happening on July 21 that will reveal the release date, along with more details about the game.

As this ‘New Football Game’ is under development, the aim of the open beta test is to make sure the servers work properly and ensure the quality of the online matchmaking. Graphics, animations and balancing will all be subject to improvement before launch.

The game is running on Unreal Engine 4, although as mentioned isn’t complete in terms of development, with the test purely for online matchmaking purposes.

The open beta is accompanied by a survey, which Konami will use to gain “invaluable information to further improve the game experience”. Any data and statistics from players will also not be carried over to the full game when it releases.

There are a limited number of teams in the open beta, each with a squad of 22 players. The players were chosen according to the number of matches they appeared in and their total match time.

Konami’s last football release was the ‘eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE’ for PES 2020, as there wasn’t a full PES 2021 release, just an update for the previous year’s title.