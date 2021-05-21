Blizzard has announced a complete rework for several heroes in Overwatch 2, along with major changes to the overall gameplay.

In a blog post recapping yesterday’s (May 20) Overwatch 2 stream, Blizzard confirmed several upcoming changes to the highly anticipated game.

Heroes like Mei will receive power dampening, making them less overpowered and allowing for ‘fairer’ play. Others, like Bastion, will be “reworked from the ground up”, which Blizzard says will result in “major changes to how the hero plays”.

“This shift will result in rebalancing and adjustments across the board,” the post continued, “we’ll aim to give you a sneak peek on how things are coming for some heroes later this year”.

Also announced was the shift from 6v6 teams to 5v5 teams. Each team in Overwatch 2 will be composed of one Tank, two Support, and two Damage heroes.

“At the heart of this change lies the change in mentality surrounding the role of Tank, previously discussed during BlizzConline, towards one more focused on brawler-style gameplay.

“This shift from focusing on the protection of your team to in-your-face battling is anticipated to have impacts to the flow and pacing of the PvP experience.”

The stream and blog post also covered the introduction of new Role Passives, which are boosts that affect players when they are on a cool-down. Damage heroes will now move faster, Supports will regenerate health when resting, and Tanks will have less knockback.

The stream also contained footage of live Overwatch 2 gameplay and map exploration, new looks for heroes and new game modes.

In recent news Jeff Kaplan, the director of Overwatch and the vice president of Blizzard Entertainment, has announced that he is leaving the company after 19 years.