‘Marvel Snap’ is a free card battler with a multiverse-spanning lineup

Developer Second Dinner has announced Marvel Snap, a free card battler that pits heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe against each other.

Revealed yesterday (May 19), Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game where matches take just three minutes to play.

As detailed in a video from Second Dinner, Marvel Snap revolves around players competing to take over three locations on the board and gain cosmic cubes. Each of the three locations are random every match, and there are over 50 potential locations – all with unique effects on how the game is played.

Each match features simultaneous turns, and if a player thinks they are likely to win a match, they can ‘Snap’ – a feature which effectively doubles their rewards gained from taking over locations.

The game will feature a ranked mode, and over 150 cards for players to collect. Second Dinner has also shared that new cards will be added every month as part of the game’s seasons, and alternate artwork is available for players to customise their collection.

Marvel Snap is set to launch on mobile first, with an early access period planned for PC. Interested fans can currently sign up for a closed beta on Android, which can be found here.

On the upcoming game, Marvel Entertainment executive vice president Jay Ong said that from “seeing how our teams have been working together utilising our beloved Marvel characters and their stories, we know Second Dinner and Nuverse have all the ingredients to deliver a landmark video game.”

Ben Brode, chief development officer at Second Dinner, added that “we grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have.” Brode is best known until this point for his role as the lead designer and director of Blizzard’s card game Hearthstone, of which he was the public face.

