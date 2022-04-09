‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is “finding it’s audience” on Game Pass

Eidos-Montréal has opened up about Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s sales and potential future in a recent interview.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy was released last year and met praise from critics. However, publisher Square Enix said that the game did not meet initial sales expectations. The game has now been released on Game Pass, allowing those who may have been hesitant to pay full price, to play the game.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas said, “I think it’s a great ride. It’s emotional. It has a lot of qualities. Is the game perfect? Like any game, no, I don’t think it’s perfect. It can always be better.”

Advertisement

He added, “But is it a great ride? And is it something this year or last year that you played that is unlike everything else? And is it worth spending your time on? I honestly think it is, from a game standpoint.”

Dugas also mentioned that, despite being a well known Marvel property, Guardians Of The Galaxy was a new IP for the gaming market, so there may be some uncertainty from potential customers. However, now that the game is available on Game Pass, the audience is growing.

Narrative director Mary DeMarle said, “For me, it’s all about creating the game. What I love right now is that people, especially with Games Pass, are playing it and they’re sharing the experience. We make games to touch people, we make games to hit an audience. And it’s great that it’s finding its audience, and it’s great that it keeps going forward.”

When asked if “forward” meant a sequel, Dugas said, “Never say never, and never say anything”.

Advertisement

In other news, WordleBot allows users to see how their guesses helped them reach the answer, and ways to improve.