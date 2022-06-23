‘Minecraft’ online bans will soon apply to all multiplayer servers

An upcoming update to Minecraft will change how some moderation bans work in the game, meaning some players may be banned from all multiplayer servers.

An official article from earlier this week (June 21) outlines what players can expect from the 1.19.1 pre-release update, which is set to fully launch on June 28 next week.

According to the 1.19.1 changes: “Along with the support for reporting chat, reported players can now be banned from online play and Realms after moderator review.”

“The game will show a notice screen on startup if you have been banned from online play, adds the update notes. “The reason for the ban is shown as well as how long the ban is valid for.”

Players that have been banned for violating the Minecraft community guidelines will also get a new UUI, according to developer Mojang. On top of changing how bans work in Minecraft, update 1.19.1 will also change how the Allay mob works, as the cooldown for duplicating them will be increased to five minutes.

These changes come after the game’s Wild update from June 7, which introduced two new biomes to the Overworld – Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. Deep Dark biomes can be found far underground, whilst Mangrove Swamp presents a new type of tree in the Mangrove, as well as new boats that can now carry chests, giving players more travel storage space.

The Minecraft universe is set to expand further soon as well, as real-time strategy spin-off Minecraft Legends was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase. Players will need to save the Overworld from a Piglin invasion when the game releases in 2023.

