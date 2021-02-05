Blizzard is working on “multiple” free-to-play mobile ‘Warcraft’ games

Activision Blizzard has several free-to-play mobile games set in the Warcraft universe under development.

CEO Bobby Kotick spoke about the publisher’s plans for the long-running franchise during an earnings call on Thursday (February 4). Kotick stated that these new titles would “create opportunities” for fans new and old to experience the Warcraft universe “in entirely new ways”.

“In our Warcraft franchise, we intend to deliver more frequent premium content to sustain and expand the World Of Warcraft community,” he added. “And we’ve made multiple, mobile, free-to-play Warcraft experiences and they’re now in advanced development based on our franchise’s beloved IP.”

Strong public engagement with World Of Warcraft has bolstered the publisher’s revived interest in the series. Kotick noted that fans flocked to World Of Warcraft and its Classic iteration in large numbers, with full year franchise products and services sold-in physically and digitally up a whopping 40 per cent year-over-year.

In a December press release, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands had become the fastest-selling PC game of all time, moving 3.7million copies on launch day alone.

World Of Warcraft isn’t the only Blizzard series get a free-to-play mobile instalment. In December, free-to-play mobile game Diablo Immortal went live as a public alpha. The game launched to select users in Australia for a brief initial testing period. This was the first official alpha period for Android users two years after the game’s initial announcement.