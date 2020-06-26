Naughty Dog has “no plans” for ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ DLC

Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann has confirmed that the company has “no plans” for a The Last Of Us Part II DLC.

During an appearance on Kinda Funny Games’ spoilercast for The Last Of Us Part II, Druckmann revealed that the developer is not working on any additional content for the game. The original The Last Of Us had a season pass which added new skins, items and maps. There was also the standalone expansion prequel, The Last of Us: Left Behind.

Over the course of the two hour podcast, Druckmann is joined by Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voice Ellie and Joel respectively, over the course of the nearly two-hour podcast. Druckmann’s announcement arrives around the 1-hour, 52-minute mark. Take note, since this is spoiler podcast, it’s highly recommended that gamers check out the podcast only after finishing a play through of the game.

Advertisement

Check out the episode below.

The confirmation that The Last Of Us Part II won’t be getting a DLC doesn’t mean the studio is done with the title, however, as the studio seems to be toying with the idea of a standalone multiplayer The Last Of Us game.

Back in September, Naughty Dog noted on Twitter that players will “eventually experience the fruits of our team’s online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part II. When and where it will be realized is still to be determined. But rest assured, we are as big a fan as Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it’s ready.”

The Factions multiplayer mode – which was released alongside the first game – was initially meant to launch with Part II, but was cut because it “grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single-player campaign”.

Advertisement

The Last Of Us Part II is available now exclusively on PlayStation 4. In a five-star review, NME’s Jordan Oloman called the sequel a “gripping tale of love and mercy [that] is the ultimate swan song for the PS4”.