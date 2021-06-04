Grasshopper Manufacture’s Nintendo exclusive action-adventure No More Heroes will be available on PC from June 9.

No More Heroes and its sequel, No More Heroes 2 have been spotted on Steam – prompting an official announcement from publishers XSEED Game and Marvelous.

#NoMoreHeroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle make the leap onto #WindowsPC in less than one week! On June 9, both #NMH1 and #NMH2 come to Steam with a 10% launch week discount. 💥 Wishlist on Steam:

💥NMH1: https://t.co/d6vLDTLnSM

💥NMH2: https://t.co/lzGwHfHcSx pic.twitter.com/KZMESXT1Ug — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) June 4, 2021

Both games will be available from June 9 – but the release has come as a bit of a surprise to fans of the series.

Although No More Heroes 3 is expected later this year, there has been no mention of any re-releases of the original games until now.

The listing states that these will be a ‘full HD remaster’ and not simple re-releases.

“As all-American otaku Travis Touchdown, use your trusty beam katana to hack-and-slash though the competition and claim the title of world’s #1 assassin!”

There are currently no prices listed for No More Heroes or No More Heroes 2 but you can already add them to your Steam wishlist.

The upcoming PC ports also include Steam achievements, Steam trading cards, Cloud saves, and text support for English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

However, the games won’t support keyboard and mouse – requiring a controller to play.

Both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 were recently given a HD remaster for the Nintendo Switch – increasing their resolutions to 1080p. Due to licensing issues, some songs had to be cut from the soundtrack.

However, it’s unclear whether the PC versions will be based on the existing Nintendo Switch remasters.

