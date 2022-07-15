Numerous ‘Fall Guys’ players denied refund after store glitch

A recent bug in Fall Guys which has resulted in players unintentionally buying cosmetics has caused a stir of anger within the community.

The bug has led to players having their Show Bucks (the game’s premium currency) deducted just from previewing items within the game’s customisation and cosmetics store. This has led to an understandably strong backlash from fans, as Show Bucks are purchased using real money.

A Reddit post by u/hold_my_cocoa has compiled a lengthy list of users that have been affected by the bug, with the user noting that they have “read several posts about players trying to get a refund from Support and getting refused”.

The post also notes other bugs, such as “Hidden key binding triggering purchase”, “Items being switched after selection”, and “Show Bucks permanently disappearing on all systems after playing on Switch”. It’s also stated that plenty of players “don’t know why they have less currency now”, with potential solutions being laid out to address the issues.

Another Reddit user u/DerpyDog24 posted a video of the bug with a post that reads “This new shop is a joke, was checking out some items and it literally auto purchased this faceplate I will never use. At least have a confirm button or something.” Responses to the post corroborate these claims, with one user stating “I am not checking out any item unless I am ready to buy.”

Developer Mediatonic’s website states that all purchases within Fall Guys are “non-refundable”, and there is currently no word on whether this policy will change in the future following widespread reports of players losing currency to unintentional purchases.

