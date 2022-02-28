‘Persona 4 Arena Ultimax’ gets rollback netcode this summer

Atlus has announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get rollback netcode in a free update this summer.

Rollback netcode is a common feature of online fighting games. It takes the input of both players while predicting what their next input is likely to be. If the prediction is incorrect, it transitions to the correct input. The system reduces the effect of lag between online players.

Now, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (P4AU) producer Kazuhisa Wada has released a video message that thanked fans for supporting the title and outlined what’s next.

“It’s been almost ten years since the original Persona 4 Arena was released for the PlayStation 3. When we announced the new ports, we were amazed and absolutely thrilled by your response. We were particularly happy to see all the warm comments from fans who have played Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in the past,” said Wada.

“Now, regarding rollback netcode, we’re planning on releasing this feature in summer this year, so please look forward to it. We can’t wait to see everyone having fun playing against each other. We hope for your continued support for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.”

#P4AU Producer Wada-san has a very exciting message! 💥 Rollback Netcode comes to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax this summer for Steam and PS4! #P25th pic.twitter.com/hduHjRTmZl — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 28, 2022

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will also feature a new RPG-style mode called Golden Arena Mode. The game’s website explains that players can “roleplay and have fun in Golden Arena Mode! If you win the battle, you will gain experience points and level up,” and players will also be able to “earn skill points and allocate them to learn new skills.”

“By increasing your social links with support characters, they can learn new abilities. Deepen your bond and gain the advantage in battle,” reads the website.

