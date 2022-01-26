PS5 players can now auto-upload media to the PlayStation app

PS5 players will soon be able to automatically upload captured screenshots and video files to the PlayStation app.

It’s being noticed by some players that they’re being offered the option to automatically upload their files from their PlayStation consoles, despite the fact that the feature is yet to be announced.

North American players on Reddit and Twitter have been noticing that this hidden update is being rolled out slowly. If a player is part of the select group, they’ll receive a pop-up informing them about the new feature.

“Automatically upload your latest screenshots and video clips, and view them on PlayStation App.” reads the message that players have started to receive. Players can then upload screenshots or video clips to the app, however, the video clips can be no longer than 3 minutes, if they are, they’ll still have to be transferred via external storage on the PlayStation 5.

In other PlayStation news, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will allow players to transfer saves and trophies.

The official PlayStation Twitter account made the announcement clarifying that both save data and trophy progress from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy can be carried over from PS4 to PS5.

There was no word on PC save integration, as that version of the remaster still only has a 2022 window for its release.

In NME’s 4-star review, Jon Bailes said “Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy are still at times as stunning as gaming gets, and at other times still almost oddly fallible and flimsy. Which overall makes them pretty good. Hopefully, though, if/when there is a true current-gen sequel, it takes the little advances made by Lost Legacy much further, because the series could do with a few new tricks.”

Elsewhere, Capcom has reported its fifth consecutive year of record profits, a big part of which has been due to older titles.