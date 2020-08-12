The PlayStation 5 is expected to hit shelves later this year, and while a release date is still up in the air, there are ways to register interest in advance.

Sony plans to release two models when the system hits later this year – a normal version and a digital counterpart, which will come equipped without the disc tray and only be compatible with downloaded games.

Sony has already confirmed that the pre-orders for both models won’t drop at a moments notice and fans will receive ample time before they go live. While this may give many players enough notice to prepare, it doesn’t mean that you can’t register interest with various outlets and be the first to know when the pre-orders go up.

What does registering interest in the PlayStation 5 do?

Numerous outlets are offering players the opportunity to register their interest in the PlayStation 5. It’s important to note that this does not guarantee a pre-order when Sony eventually puts them live, but instead enables you to be one of the first to hear when they are available to order.

From this, you will be able to transfer your interest into a pre-order, if you wish to do so. However, this will be subject to allocation on most, if not all sites. Registering interest allows you an advantage over everyone else and a chance to secure the PS5 before other people.

Where can I pre-register?

Most major outlets are already gauging interest from potential buyers and have opened up the registration process. Residents in both the UK and American territories have means of showing their attraction to the PlayStation 5 and many sites are accepting interest from customers.

UK:

US:

When will outlets begin accepting pre-orders?

The date that pre-orders will go live is yet to be revealed. Speculation has grown over the past months, however no concrete date has been confirmed. A recent interview between industry veteran Geoff Keighley and PlayStation global head of marketing Ed Lempel revealed that Sony will provide ample notice before the PS5 will be up for sale.

When will the PlayStation 5 release?

Sony has yet to confirm a specific release for the PlayStation 5, however, all promotional material has pointed to “holiday 2020”. Outside of the US, this translates to November/December time.

How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

There has been no official word on the cost for the PlayStation 5 as of yet. With two separate models, players can expect to find the normal version to be more expensive than than the digital only equivalent.

Can I register interest in PlayStation 5 accessories?

Certain sites will also offer the means to register interest in upcoming PS5 accessories that have been announced. As of now, Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will receive a PULSE 3D wireless headset, HD camera, media remote, DualSense controllers and a DualSense charging station.

If you’re looking to register interest in individual items, ShopTo are offering the ability to specifically register interest in the PS5’s accessories, while most others are simply bundling it into the entire pre-order interest system.